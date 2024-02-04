WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

