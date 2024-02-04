WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

