WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 349,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

