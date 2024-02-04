Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

