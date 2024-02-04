Wells Fargo & Company Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

