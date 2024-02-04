West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 21st

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 30.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 88.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 110.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.