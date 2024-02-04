Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,143 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

