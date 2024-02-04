Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

