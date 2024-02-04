Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $4,301,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

