Western Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

