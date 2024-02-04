Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

