Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

