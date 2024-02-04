Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 133,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 407,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 129,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

