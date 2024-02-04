Westwood Wealth Management Has $477,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. 9,321,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

