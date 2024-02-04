Westwood Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.