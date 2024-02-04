Westwood Wealth Management Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up 2.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 67,828,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,468,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.