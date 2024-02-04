Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock worth $1,710,465. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.