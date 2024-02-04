WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.51

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.51 and traded as high as $48.58. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 556,845 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.