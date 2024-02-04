WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $222.91 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.91 million and $1.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002601 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021488 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005670 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
