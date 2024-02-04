WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 775.40 ($9.86) on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 742.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 747.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The company has a market cap of £8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,582.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

