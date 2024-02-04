Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.67

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.32. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 6,133 shares trading hands.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

