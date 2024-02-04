Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.79 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.78 on Friday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

