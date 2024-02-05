11,362 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $574.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock worth $139,531,235. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

