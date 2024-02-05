116,810 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000. Applied Materials makes up about 1.1% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.