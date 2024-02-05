1,850 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

