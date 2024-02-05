216,300 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 216,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,275,000. Amdocs accounts for about 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned approximately 0.18% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.22. 381,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,861. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

