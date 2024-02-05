21,918 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

GMED stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

