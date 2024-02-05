2,331 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

