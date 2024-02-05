336,899 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 336,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,051,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 1,902,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,560. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

