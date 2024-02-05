359,250 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 359,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,900,000. Capri makes up 3.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 1.2 %

CPRI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 801,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.