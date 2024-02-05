65,720 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

