6,747 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 2,582,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,231,918. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
