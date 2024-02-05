67,810 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of LLYVK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.66. 69,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,099. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

