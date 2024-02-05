701 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.