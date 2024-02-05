943 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,758,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.36 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

