95,111 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.11% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty stock remained flat at $12.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

