Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.