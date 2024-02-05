Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,896 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.43 on Monday, hitting $628.33. The stock had a trading volume of 812,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $603.02 and a 200 day moving average of $564.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

