Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,536,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,293,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $630.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,497. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $603.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

