Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AEIS opened at $106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38.
In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
