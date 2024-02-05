Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$14.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.15.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$898.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

