Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.20.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $149.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.86. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.