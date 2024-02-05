Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q1 guidance to $5.03-$5.24 EPS.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $8.68 on Monday, reaching $158.34. 54,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,533. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $173.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

