Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $208.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6,808.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008155 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

