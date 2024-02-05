Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AC opened at C$18.38 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.63.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

