Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

Air Lease stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

