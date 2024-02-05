Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $38.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.37. 6,371,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,820. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $217.03 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

