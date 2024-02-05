Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.10.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $35.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.62. 4,662,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $217.03 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

