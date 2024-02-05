Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q2 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $258.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

