Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

