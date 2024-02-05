Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.